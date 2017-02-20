Here Are the New Sneaker Drops You Need to Watch Out For

Summer is just around the corner, but that doesn't mean we're ready to hang our laces to slip on some flip flops! Gather around sneakerheads, because we're listing down all the coolest and freshest sneaker drops you won't want to miss:

Get ready for some cotton candy color overload as Italian brand Superga splashes some delicate hues on their 2750 model. The pastel pack includes Mint, Ecru, Azzurro, Violet, and Grey Ion shades and features a sleek and minimalistic design. It will be available online starting March and will retail for $69.90

If you think Adidas is done breathing new life to their classic Superstar silhouette, then think again! They are amping up the white sneaker game with the Superstar Bounce Primeknit that is now equipped with Adidas' signature boost technology. It also has a lightweight and breathable mesh top and strips off its stripes for a more minimalist look. The pair retains its iconic shell toe, though. There's no official date when this pair will be released but we're definitely adding them to our list of comfy shoes to hoard!

The three-stripe brand is on a roll with their new metallic release. The Superstar Boost will be your newest obsession as you get into the shiny trend. It still looks like your old Superstar design but they've upgraded it with an NMD-like detailing on the in-step of the shoe. The pair has dropped last February 9 online with silver and rose gold iterations. It will set you back $120 a pop.

All girls who dreamed about wearing Cinderella's glass slippers but don't have the patience for heels will rejoice with this pair of sneakers! Nike has revamped their Air Force 1 Upstep Low with a Disney twist! Called the Glass Slipper, the sneakers feature embroidered sequins in a muted pastel hue. Accented with the brand's iconic swoosh, the pair gives off a luxurious aesthetic. Who needs a prince when you can have this hue in blue and pink colorways! The Air Force 1 Upstep Low Glass Slipper is on a limited edition release starting February 15 and retails for $200.

Valentine's Day may be over but that won't stop us from grabbing a pair of this Puma Suede Heart Satin. It boasts of a full suede upper topped off with thick satin bows and are available in magenta, grey-violet, and black. It's available online for $80.

If bright and bold isn't your thing, then you might be interested in this new Puma Basket Strap in Exotic Skin. It's a no-fuss pair of shoes that comes with three velcro strap closure, and it's available in three neutral colorways: pastel pink, black, and white. It is available online and retails for $90.