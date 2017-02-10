 StyleBible Preview
Here's a Look at Nadine Lustre and James Reid's Best Couple OOTDs

Twinning game strong!
IMAGE Ryan Ong
One of our favorite celebrity couples is none other than the phenomenal JaDine. Apart from always making us feel giddy about their real-life romance, James Reid and Nadine Lustre also manage to impress us whenever they're twinning in style. Oh, and plus points for an enviable feed on Instagram! Don't believe us? Take a look below at James Reid and Nadine Lustre's best couple OOTDs below!

1. They've got a penchant for contrasts. Black and white never looked this sweet!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/jaye.wolf

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/nadzlustre

2. JaDine can spruce up and dress down an all-black ensemble.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/jaye.wolf

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/jaye.wolf

3. Here they are, sporting Pale Dogwood, way before anyone else deemed it was cool.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/jaye.wolf

4. Remember when they graced our anniversary issue? They looked like the stylish versions of Bonnie & Clyde!

IMAGE Preview Magazine

IMAGE Preview Magazine

5. They always step up their OOTD games whenever they're traveling abroad!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/nadzlustre

 

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/nadzlustre

6. And for Halloween? Nobody does it better than JaDine!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/nadzlustre

Keep on slaying it, James and Nadine!

