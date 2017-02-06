The 5 Essential Pairs of Shoes That a Girl Needs in Her Closet

As much as we love shopping for shoes, the secret to building the perfect wardrobe lies in sticking to the basics. In fact, we think it's completely possible for a fashion girl to own only the bare essentials and exude a unique aesthetic. Style is all about the "how" than the "what" at the end of the day.

Below are the essential pairs of footwear you need in your life:

1. White sneakers

This is the ultimate dressing down shoe. It's comfortable and it goes with everything, so this is basically a no-brainer. What's not to like?

adidas

Adidas Originals Womens Originals Stan Smith Shoes, BGC

2. High Heels

Every girl needs a pair of sky high heels that can instantly give her an extra boost of confidence. For black tie events, formal parties, or your best friend's wedding, this will always come in handy. (And FYI, the higher the arch, the sexier the heel.)

Alaia

Alaïa Studded suede sandals, Net-a-porter

3. Comfy Heels

Block heels can be your forever go-to pair for this. Again, opt for something in a neutral color, like black, white or beige, that you can wear with just about anything.

Mango

Mango Paris Leather Pumps, P3995, Greenbelt 5

4. Loafers

This pair will keep your everyday outfits from looking too casual by lending a polished touch. It's for those days when you're feeling too lazy to wear heels but still want to channel your inner #girlboss.

Zara

Zara Tasselled Loafers, P1795, Greenbelt 5

5. Workout Shoes

Now this depends on the type of workout you do. The most basic pair you can store in your closet is a running shoe. Stick with a timeless silhouette in a color you adore to make sure it lasts you years.

Nike

Nike Flyknit Racer, BGC