You Have to See Maureen Wroblewitz's First Magazine Cover

With her tantalizing eyes and doll-like features that can instantly capture one's attention, it's hard to look away from fresh-faced Maureen Wroblewitz. She's the first Filipina to bag the coveted Asia's Next Top Model (AsNTM) title—a much-deserved win after her challenging journey on the reality show. And to culminate and celebrate her hard work, here she is gracing Nylon Singapore's July issue.

IMAGE nylon.com.sg

Clad in head-to-toe Chanel, Maureen nonchalantly exudes elegance on the magazine cover lensed by Nylon Singapore's very own editor-in-chief, Adele Chan. In the issue, the Filipina-German model talks about her journey on the show and shares her top vacation spots in the Philippines.

"Loyal viewers of AsNTM will be thrilled to know that there is so much more than just the weekly photoshoots and petty catfights that you see on-screen. Our cover girl Maureen spills the details behind what actually goes on behind-the-scenes, and how she’s managed to overcome the various obstacles—including being called 'just a pretty face'—put in her way and rise to the top," reports Nylon Singapore.

The Nylon Singapore magazine cover is part of Maureen's winnings from Asia's Next Top Model Cycle 5, along with a Subaru car and a modeling contract with Storm Model Management.