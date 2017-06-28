Maureen Wroblewitz Wins Asia's Next Top Model Cycle 5

After 13 episodes and almost three months of suspense, we can finally say the words: Maureen Wroblewitz is Asia's Next Top Model! Officially marking the end of cycle five, the 19-year-old model becomes the first-ever Filipina to bring home the title.

Starting with 14 beautiful ladies from all across Asia, only three were left to compete for the finale. Maureen, together with Minh Tu Nguyen of Vietnam and Shikin Gomez of Malaysia, fought tooth and nail during photo shoots and weekly challenges to stay in the running towards becoming Asia’s Next Top Model. The rigorous competition was punctuated with the remaining contestants’ last photo shoot and runway show, and in the end, the Philippines emerged at the top.

Relive Maureen’s journey to the top with a compilation of her weekly AsNTM performance below:

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5 - Best Photo of the Week

Episode 6

Episode 7

Episode 8 - Best Photo of the Week

Episode 9

Episode 10 (A recap on AsNTM Cycle 5)

Episode 11 - Best Photo of the Week

Episode 12

Episode 13

As this season’s winner, Maureen gets a chance to land a modeling contract with Storm Model Management in London. She will also take home a Subaru Impreza and is slated to star in a cover and fashion spread for Nylon Singapore.

You've made the Philippines proud, Maureen. Congratulations!