Martine Cajucom Reveals Her Favorite Shoe Finds

I love keeping it casual, especially when it comes to what's on my feet. In fact, I think the question that I get asked the most is about where I bought my shoes. Through years of learning the hard way of limping out of clubs and blistering in shoes that need "breaking into," here are some of my favorite pairs I live in (including where I got them):

IMAGE Martine Cajucom

Mansur Gavriel

IMAGE Martine Cajucom

Rafa

IMAGE Martine Cajucom

MNz

IMAGE Martine Cajucom

Shakuhachi

IMAGE Martine Cajucom

Loq

IMAGE Martine Cajucom

Morocco markets

IMAGE Martine Cajucom

Morocco markets

IMAGE Martine Cajucom

Stella McCartney X adidas Ultra Boosts

IMAGE Martine Cajucom

Maryam Nassirzadeh