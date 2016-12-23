Martine Cajucom Reveals Her Favorite Shoe Finds

I love keeping it casual, especially when it comes to what's on my feet. In fact, I think the question that I get asked the most is about where I bought my shoes. Through years of learning the hard way of limping out of clubs and blistering in shoes that need "breaking into," here are some of my favorite pairs I live in (including where I got them):
IMAGE Martine Cajucom
Mansur Gavriel
IMAGE Martine Cajucom
Rafa
IMAGE Martine Cajucom
MNz
IMAGE Martine Cajucom
Shakuhachi
IMAGE Martine Cajucom
Loq
IMAGE Martine Cajucom
Morocco markets
IMAGE Martine Cajucom
Morocco markets
IMAGE Martine Cajucom
Stella McCartney X adidas Ultra Boosts
IMAGE Martine Cajucom
Maryam Nassirzadeh
MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH