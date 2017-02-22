Marc Jacobs Features Liz Uy on Instagram

It ain’t Thursday for a #Throwback yet but Marc Jacobs might be an exempt. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the designer brand featured Filipina stylist and fashion editor Liz Uy in a Marc Jacobs Resort 2017 jacket.

The photo showed a backshot of Liz wearing an embroidered “Paradise” jacket with colorful embellishment onit. The said collection was featured in the Marc Jacobs Fall Show on February 16, 2017 at New York City, where he presented a line inspired by nostalgia of the 80’s fashion.

To complete the look, Liz paired the jacket with Acne denim jeans, Vetements reflector heel ankle boots, a Nancy Gonzalez satchel bag, and a pair of cat-eye sunnies from Le Specs.



