Luxury Lifestyle Instagrammer Caught Switching Fake Designer Bags

Sometimes, what you see on social media is not what you get, and here's scary proof: 41-year-old Thai woman Praepitcha Smatsorabudh is facing a 30-month prison sentence for the scam she ran to finance her luxury goods dealings on Instagram account @richgirlscollection.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/richgirlscollection

Reports affirm that Praepitcha used her page to post about a lavish lifestyle, which she supported by purchasing designer bags from labels like Balenciaga, Celine, Hermes, Fendi, and YSL—only to return an identical knockoff, pocketing the refund. Later, she'd sell the same “authenticated” designer bags on eBay. Be careful who you buy from, ladies!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/richgirlscollection

Praepitcha kept the scheme going by using different credit cards at each store, until after some months, one T.J. Maxx retailer figured her pattern out. When she was eventually arrested, federal authorities found a whopping 572 handbags (both authentic and counterfeit) in her home.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/richgirlscollection

Is jail time worth a couple of Instagram hearts? We certainly think not.