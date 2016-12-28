LOTD: Tricia Gosingtian’s Earth-Toned Holiday Ensemble

As the festivities continue to beg for you to dress up in holiday colors, you don’t always have to wear bright greens or reds to comply to the dress code. Just take a look at blogger Tricia Gosingtian’s outfit below. She works around an earth tone palette and carries a little bright green bag to pull the outfit together. Like her, you can wear colors that complement holiday greens like brown, beige, olive, and reds such as rose pink, blush, burgundy, instead of going all out. Christmas or not, this is a look you can wear to any party!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/tgosingtian