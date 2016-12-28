 StyleBible Preview
Preview December 2016 - January 2017 Pia Wurtzbach Reigns as She Headlines Our Annual Best Dressed Issue|Read more »
Fashion | By - 15 hours ago

LOTD: Tricia Gosingtian’s Earth-Toned Holiday Ensemble

Here’s a spin on wearing holiday colors
LOTD: Tricia Gosingtian’s Earth-Toned Holiday Ensemble
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/tgosingtian
Here’s a spin on wearing holiday colors
Shares
Pin
Comments

As the festivities continue to beg for you to dress up in holiday colors, you don’t always have to wear bright greens or reds to comply to the dress code. Just take a look at blogger Tricia Gosingtian’s outfit below. She works around an earth tone palette and carries a little bright green bag to pull the outfit together. Like her, you can wear colors that complement holiday greens like brown, beige, olive, and reds such as rose pink, blush, burgundy, instead of going all out. Christmas or not, this is a look you can wear to any party!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/tgosingtian

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
Lotd: Olivia Palermo’s Sweet And Sporty Look
Lotd: Olivia Palermo’s Sweet And Sporty Look
Lotd: Kim Jones Went Dog Walking In Paris
Lotd: Kim Jones Went Dog Walking In Paris
Lotd: Chiara Ferragni Brings Back The ‘80s Fever
Lotd: Chiara Ferragni Brings Back The ‘80s Fever

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , , , ,
COMMENTS