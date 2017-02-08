LOTD: Take a Look at the White Dress Kirsten Dunst Wore Again After 13 Years

Time and time again, we at Preview reiterate that there's absolutely nothing wrong with being an outfit repeater. Though we say it often enough, it usually takes some measure of star power to drive our point home—and this time, Kirsten Dunst has stepped up in a little white lace dress by Christian Lacroix that she first wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in 2004!

IMAGE Getty Images

Kirsten in 2004

Do the math, and that's 13 years! Whew. For its 2017 reappearance at a Chopard event in Paris, Kirsten styled the frock with a black tuxedo jacket (removing it later on in the night) and a pair of black silk Lacroix pumps she has been faithfully wearing since 2007. With that sweet flower applique and those dainty ankle straps, we definitely don't blame her for being a shoe repeater, too.

IMAGE Getty Images

IMAGE Getty Images

Kirsten at a Chopard dinner in Paris 2017

Kirsten may have sported an altogether different kind of arm candy back in 2004 (aka then-beau Jake Gyllenhaal), but for the now, she's making a reference to her own noughties chic with similarly layered diamond necklaces and soft, face-framing blonde waves.