LOTD: We're Totally in Love with Renee de Guzman's Denim Jacket

Super cool!
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/reneeedg
As Hannah Montana once oh-so-famously sang, you actually can get the best of both worlds, and Renee de Guzman is belting the same tunefashion-wise! You'll see what we mean once you lay eyes on her outerwear of choice...

Now that is literally the most interesting jean jacket we've ever beheld. The StyleNanda piece is an ultra-textured, statement-making hybrid of fringed, chunky knitwear and trusty ol' denim, and we 100% cannot stop looking at it. Renee's taking her sleeve game up several hefty notches, upstaging us all. We don't mind, though.

