LOTD: How to Wear Gingham Without Looking Like a Picnic Basket

Have a piece of summer's print du jour like Nicole Andersson!
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/nicole_andersson
Nicole Andersson is currently in Spain with the rest of her stylish crew, and she's been serving up some seriously cute looks while seeing the sights! Take this adorable OOTD geotagged at the picturesque Antoni Gaudi-designed Park Guell, for example.

Gingham is, very appropriately, having its time in the sun! You've been seeing it everywhere, but how is a girl supposed to wear the print sans looking like a glorified picnic basket? Ironically (lol at that caption), Nicole's got the answermerge your checks with an abundance of ruffles and ruching to get two huge trends woven in one. Quick, chic, and easy breezy!

IMAGE Verano PH, Wear Nine, Topshop

 

Verano PH Albertine slip dress, P858, verano.ph; Wear Nine Dana off-shoulder dress, price available upon request, instagram/wear_nine; Topshop Check jacket and shorts set, P3999, SM Aura

