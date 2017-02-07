LOTD: Megan Young's Airport Fashion Hack Will Make You Beach-Ready in No Time

Summer is just around the corner! So if you're in desperate need of some vitamin sea, just like Megan Young, then you're in luck. The former beauty queen has the perfect tip you can definitely use for your upcoming beach trip! If you're arriving at your destination a bit early, don't waste time changing up your whole look.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/meganbata

We learned from Megan that all you need is a pair of high-waisted culottes to easily take your airport look to the beach. From her casual all-white airport outfit, she changes up her look by exchanging her tee for a cropped top. Megan then slips off her white sneakers for a pair of slides.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/meganbata

Pro-tip: You can wear your bikini underneath and use your white trousers as a cover up!

How's that for a quick change? Don't forget to wear sunscreen!