Preview December 2016 - January 2017 Pia Wurtzbach Reigns as She Headlines Our Annual Best Dressed Issue|Read more »
Fashion | By - 15 hours ago

LOTD: Mari Jasmine Is Seriously the Queen of Layering

Bow down.
Time and time again, we scroll through Mari Jasmine's Instagram feed and sigh. How is she both so pretty and so achingly chic? Latest evidence: this tricky layered look she wore for a day out in New York.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mari_jasmn

Let's dissect the elements, shall we? There's that black pajama-style button-down, a tie-waist, contrast-piped pleated midi skirt, and...wait. A fringe petticoat? Pause to rub your eyes and squint even harder. Mari takes an already statement-making swingy piece and tosses it under her skirt as a swoon-worthy finishing touch, no big deal. Down to her gray low-heeled suede mules, she's just reigning supreme over any of our other outfit inspos, that's all. 

