LOTD: Maja Salvador Wears Gucci to the "I'm Drunk, I Love You" Movie Premiere

We don't know about you, but we're already lining up to see I'm Drunk, I Love You a.k.a. Maja Salvador's latest film where she stars opposite Paolo Avelino. A movie about falling hopelessly in love with your best friend? Pass the tissues.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/stylelistinc

There was nothing to cry about as far as Maja's premiere night look is concerned, though—unless said tears were one of sartorial joy. The actress made her appearance clad in a floor-sweeping, heart-print (how appropriate, no?) dress by none other than Gucci. And with her long dark hair falling sleek against her bare shoulders, we know for sure she's this year's Valentine's sweetheart to watch. Also, isn't her dainty ribbon choker the cutest? Date night accessory peg!