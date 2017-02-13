 StyleBible Preview
Preview February 2017 Yassi Pressman Fronts Our Self-Love Issue|Read more »
Fashion | By - 19 hours ago

LOTD: Maja Salvador Wears Gucci to the "I'm Drunk, I Love You" Movie Premiere

What a stunner.
LOTD: Maja Salvador Wears Gucci to the "I'm Drunk, I Love You" Movie Premiere
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/stylelistinc
What a stunner.
Shares
Pin
Comments

We don't know about you, but we're already lining up to see I'm Drunk, I Love You a.k.a. Maja Salvador's latest film where she stars opposite Paolo Avelino. A movie about falling hopelessly in love with your best friend? Pass the tissues.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/stylelistinc

There was nothing to cry about as far as Maja's premiere night look is concerned, thoughunless said tears were one of sartorial joy. The actress made her appearance clad in a floor-sweeping, heart-print (how appropriate, no?) dress by none other than Gucci. And with her long dark hair falling sleek against her bare shoulders, we know for sure she's this year's Valentine's sweetheart to watch. Also, isn't her dainty ribbon choker the cutest? Date night accessory peg!

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
10 Date Night Restaurants To Book For Valentine’s Day
10 Date Night Restaurants To Book For Valentine’s Day
5 Non-tacky Ways To Do Couple Twinning This Valentine's
5 Non-tacky Ways To Do Couple Twinning This Valentine's
5 Practical Valentine's Day Gifts For The Fashionable Boyfriend
5 Practical Valentine's Day Gifts For The Fashionable Boyfriend
16 Ways To Wear Hearts This Valentine's Day
16 Ways To Wear Hearts This Valentine's Day

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , , , , ,
COMMENTS