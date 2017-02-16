LOTD: Kim Jones's Floral Swimsuit Is Every Fashion Girl's Dream

Summer is only a few weeks away, so we're sure you're already on the hunt for the best swimwear! Take some notes from blogger Kim Jones who just found the trendiest swimsuit of the season.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kimcamjones

Following the biggest trend last year, her Zimmermann bikini features an off-shoulder knotted bow top with a high-waisted bottom in the pink hue that has been overthrowing Pantone's color of the year.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kimcamjones

This vintage-inspired bikini fits all small to medium-framed girls like Kim. It's a flirty take on the classic black swimsuit, and not to mention, its floral applique makes it totally summer-ready. It even proves that you don't need a neon-bright or bold patterned suit to stand out.

Bonus: You can shop Kim's dainty bikini here!