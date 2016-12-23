LOTD: Kim Jones Went Dog Walking in Paris

With the help of an old friend called balance, statement shoes can have a definite place in your wardrobe. So don't be afraid to pick up those glittery heels the next time you spot them, because they can fit into your daily looks if you downplay other elements!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kimcamjones

Taking the example of Kim Jones, you can slip into something like these furry sandals by donning a monochrome base from the knees up. This will downplay the texture from the shoes if you only want a subtle pop out of it. To keep things interesting though, we recommend pairing striking shoes with distressed denim, embroidery, or velvet for some subtle texture!