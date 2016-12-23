 StyleBible Preview
Preview December 2016 - January 2017 Pia Wurtzbach Reigns as She Headlines Our Annual Best Dressed Issue|Read more »
Fashion | By - 3 hours ago

LOTD: Kim Jones Went Dog Walking in Paris

And she chose the best shoes for the job.
LOTD: Kim Jones Went Dog Walking in Paris
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kimcamjones
And she chose the best shoes for the job.
Shares
Pin
Comments

With the help of an old friend called balance, statement shoes can have a definite place in your wardrobe. So don't be afraid to pick up those glittery heels the next time you spot them, because they can fit into your daily looks if you downplay other elements!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kimcamjones

Taking the example of Kim Jones, you can slip into something like these furry sandals by donning a monochrome base from the knees up. This will downplay the texture from the shoes if you only want a subtle pop out of it. To keep things interesting though, we recommend pairing striking shoes with distressed denim, embroidery, or velvet for some subtle texture!

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
This Is What Roadtripping With Kim Jones Looks Like
This Is What Roadtripping With Kim Jones Looks Like
Kim Jones Just Wore The Sweetest Maillot Ever
Kim Jones Just Wore The Sweetest Maillot Ever
Lotd: Kim Jones Makes Textured Stockings Cool Again
Lotd: Kim Jones Makes Textured Stockings Cool Again
Kim Jones Is Releasing A Shoe Line
Kim Jones Is Releasing A Shoe Line

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , ,
COMMENTS