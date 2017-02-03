LOTD: Kim Jones Will Inspire You to Raid Your Mom's Closet

Kim Jones is taking notes from your mother's '80s wardrobe. As the retro year is making a huge comeback in the runway scenes, Kim scores major sartorial points with her modern take on the trend.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kimcamjones

We love the one side off-shoulder thing going on in her outfit, which was popularized in the '80s. She upped the ante with dramatic ruffles and its deep green color—a tone darker than Pantone's color of the year, greenery. Miss Jones then matches the jade hue with a dark-washed pair of mom jeans. The frayed hem totally refreshed the old denim jean cut, and while the length of her bottoms has the tendency to chop off some height, she cleverly finishes the whole ensemble with white glove heels that allow her to show more skin, thus elongating her legs even more.