LOTD: Here's a Color-Blocking Trick We Learned From Kiana Valenciano

When we think of the '70s, we often picture it as the hippie era. Tie-dyes, boho-chic, and psychedelics ruled the said decade, which might explain why it's often viewed as the anti-fashion years or at least one that's too vibrant. But taking a few details from the retro years and modernizing it to be aligned with today's sartorial swing, we just might fall in love with the hippie decade. And Kiana Valenciano's ensemble does exactly that.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kianavee

She took the high-waisted bell bottom jean cut in the decade's iconic denim blue color and paired it with a light knit sweater in mustard yellow, a hue that was popular in the '70s. She even finished off her outfit with a pair of tangerine suede heels. And with these simple details from the retro decade, she brought a new level of sophistication and contemporary style to a dated trend. And you know what? You can do the same! Check out here which fashion trends defined the '70s and how you can wear them now!