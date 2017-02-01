 StyleBible Preview
LOTD: Kaila Estrada Schools Us on How to Wear a Lace-Up Top

Her look's got us in a knot!
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kailaestrada
Isabel Marant's iconic lace-up sweater may have made its debut in the Fall of 2015, but Kaila Estrada's making a case for its sartorial longevity, even in 2017! Her version is sleek, not plush; sexy, not cozyperfect for our eternally tropical climes.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kailaestrada

 

"I'm obsessed with the lace-up trend! I think it's a really cool way to add detail to a simple T-shirt," the 20-year-old model muses. "I styled it with black leggings and my favorite black sneakers. All black is my favorite go-to outfit because it's cool and sophisticated." Us, too, Kaila!

What makes this top even more interesting is the fact that it's split almost all the way down to the waist, kept modest by the close-knit cluster of laces spanning its front. It's somehow both subtle and daring all at the same time, a paradox we're living for. After all, isn't fashion all about contradictions?

