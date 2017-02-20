LOTD: Julia Barretto Is in on This Noughties Trend

Ah, the noughties. 'Twas a time of cropped baby tees, Juicy Couture sweats (were you thinking Paris Hilton? Us, too!), low-rise bootcut jeans—and, where there were said jeans, there were the ever-accompanying chain belts slung irreverently around one's hips, jinglin' and janglin' with every move. If you were a cool kid in the early 2000s, you had to have one. Had to.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/juliabarretto

With her hit film Vince and Kath and James and ongoing soap A Love To Last, Julia Barretto is a cool kid of the present bringing back the very piece her predecessors loved. For an apperance on noontine show ASAP, the 19-year-old actress punctuated her ripped boyfriend jeans (high-waisted and loose-legged is the order of 2017) with—you-guessed it—a chain-link belt swinging from her pocket. This is an infectious #throwback, ladies: Chrissy Teigen, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid are already fans, so we suggest you get dangling, too.