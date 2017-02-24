 StyleBible Preview
Preview February 2017 Yassi Pressman Fronts Our Self-Love Issue|Read more »
Fashion | By Steph Sison - 4 hours ago

LOTD: Jenni Epperson Show Us How to Wear a Floral Suit to Work

Suit up, ladies!
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/jenniepperson
As far as New York and London runways are concerned, pantsuits for the ladies are one of the trendiest things in the fashion department now. And as the suit gets a refresh on the catwalks of Jason Wu, Tibi, and Victoria Beckham, we're no longer just talking about the plain coordinates for corporate wear. What especially caught our eye are Joseph's floral pantsuits that were sent down the British runway.

IMAGE Vogue.com

Joseph Fall 2017

Too much? Not really! Jenni Epperson proves that you can pull off this print-on-print look straight from the runway. And what's more, you can even wear it to work!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/jenniepperson

Here, she sports a similar floral printed suit that features a high waist and falls into a wide-leg hem for the bottoms, matched with a long tailored blazer. Jenni wears the look with minimum accessories and a black tee inside to keep the outfit's focus on the suit. 

