LOTD: Chiara Ferragni Brings Back the ‘80s Fever

Modern retro dressing, anyone?
IMAGE theblondesalad.com
If there’s one thing about the ’80s that we absolutely love, it’s the fearless and bold fashion statements that made the said decade an era of revelry and celebration. Think of everything flashy and over the top, and perhaps they’re all rooted from the retro years. But even as we move into a more polished period of time in fashion, we still look back and take inspiration from the colorful decade that was the ‘80s. As trends come back around, we’re especially excited to see this classic piece back on our fashion radar: the patent leather skirt.

IMAGE theblondesalad.com

While not entirely original from the ‘80s (the A-line cut comes from way back the Twiggy era or the mod ‘60s), the universally flattering skirt gets a shiny makeover in the retro decade. Proving it’s here to stay is blogger Chiara Ferragni. She refines a high-shine piece like the patent leather skirt by pairing it with a solid-colored statement top. And like her, if you’d like to try this outfit, you can complete the look with ultra chic calf boots if you’re in the mood to go mod.

