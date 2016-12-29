LOTD: Brie Larson Borrows from the Little Boys

You've heard of stealing style from the men in your life, but would you ever consider nabbing your little nephew's threads? Brie Larson makes the case for Savile Row suiting done a few sizes smaller—read: cropped and shrunken.

IMAGE Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actress made her appearance at a benefit dinner cohosted by Liz Goldwyn and David de Rothschild wearing a crisply tailored Alexander Wang suit. We'll tell you why, in a sea of tulle trains and lace ruffles, this look is so refreshing: as much as we love the aforementioned trains and ruffles, Brie stands out for being both masculine and youthful. Is it the cropped tuxedo jacket? The perfectly-tousled bedhead blonde? The almost pirate-esque pairing of black boots and high-waisted trousers? We can't quite pinpoint. All we know is this is a look that transcends age and gender—two things that should never be hindrances to impeccable dressing.