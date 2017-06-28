 StyleBible Preview
LOTD: Anne Curtis Wears Another Matching Sweater with Gong Yoo

It's their second twinning moment!
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/annecurtissmith
Anne Curtis is ready for the sweater weather! We spotted the actress wearing an oversized gray sweater, which she styled over a scalloped peter pan collared shirt and presumably a pair of denim shorts. Cozy yet dainty!

Mind you, Anne didn't borrow this oversized piece from her fiance's closet. (Sorry, Erwan!) Instead, she took a cue from Korean actor Gong Yoo again!

Both wore this Acne Studios sweater that retails for USD$130 or about P6500. It's a unisex piece that both men and women can wear! Matchy-matchy OOTDs, anyone? (How's this adorable Korean couple for pegs?)

IMAGE Acne Studios

We're guessing Anne is nowhere near done in proving she's the most stylish Gong Yoo fan. That said, we're keeping our eyes peeled for more twinning OOTDs from these two celebs!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/annecurtissmith, adistiajani

