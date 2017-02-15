 StyleBible Preview
LOTD: Anne Curtis Wears This '70s Trend Like a Dream

Black and white is the most timeless combo, after all.
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/annecurtissmith
Black and white is the most timeless combo, after all.
It can be hard to figure out just what to pair with flared pants, which is the factor stopping most of us from trying this tricky trend on. Striking the right balance between old and new is essentialafter all, it's a '70s thing, but you definitely still want to look current! Remember: you're going for retro, not relic.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/annecurtissmith

Enter Anne Curtis with the perfect sartorial solution. Wisely selecting a pair of flares in versatle black, she teams her floor-sweeping Ellery number with a white poplin tube top that bares just enough skin to offset the pants' voluminous length. Throw in a pair of vintage rounded sunnies to get an OOTD that's both sweet and chic (and one we're undoubtedly copping for the days ahead).

