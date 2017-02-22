LOTD: Andrea Brilliantes Makes the Case for Heart-Shaped Sunnies

Valentine's Day may have come and gone, but no one ever said that we needed some sort of excuse to wear our hearts on our sleeves—or in Andrea Brilliantes' case, on our eyes!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/andreabrilliantes

The young actress makes a strong case for wearing heart-eye sunnies outdoors. And why not? Her pair is sweet yet subtle yet statement-making. The slim wire frames dip into a shape kitschy enough to scream a slew of Lolita references but also grownup enough to be taken as a real-deal fashion statement; take the saccharine pink-to-yellow ombre tint into account and you've got a look worthy of Vladimir Nobokov's infamous heroine.