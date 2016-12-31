LOTD: Aimee Song’s Guide to Wearing Black for the Holidays

As adults, we tend to get lazy when dressing up. Especially in a country where the traffic and public transportation is horrible, we fuss less over glam looks and favor comfy clothes. But in our choice to forego color and sequins, Aimee Song reminds us that you can still look festive and fun. The blogger teaches us to choose solid-hued pieces with interesting silhouettes to keep the look from being too basic. Case in point: statement sleeves. She then pairs the piece with a short denim skirt to keep the casual vibe and amps the whole ensemble with kitten heels adorned with satin bows.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/songofstyle