Local Designers Donn Delantar and Charles Anito Have Passed Away

We at Preview, along with the rest of the Philippine fashion industry, mourn the passing of promising young designers Donn Camilo Delantar and Charles Kenneth Anito.

Donn, known for creating wedding dresses, evening gowns, and swimsuits for Binibining Pilipinas candidates and local brand Pink Beaches, was reportedly found lifeless in his home along Main Avenue, Barangay Socorro, Quezon City. He has made outfits for teleseryes starring Jodi Sta. Maria and Sunshine Cruz, as well.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/donndelantar

Details on Charles' death, on the other hand, are not yet clear. Fellow designer Louis Claparols says that some claim his passing was brought about by sickness. Charles was a menswear designer, recently having showed his latest collection at Pilipinas Men’s Fashion Week; he has also created pieces for the likes of Gary Valenciano, Maxine Medina, and AlDub.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/charlesanito

May they rest in peace.