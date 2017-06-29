Local Designer Brit Tripudio Will Elevate Your Street Style Game

If you're a regular Manila Fashion Fest attendee, the name Brit Tripudio needs no introduction. This designer's shows are usually opened and closed with dance numbers—yes, him included!—that serve as a prelude or an intense ending to an equally stimulating collection borne out of his creative mind.

The Angeles-born designer has been around for just two years in the industry after completing his fashion design studies at the Fashion Institute of the Philippines (FIP), but with his craftsmanship and design aesthetic, he seems to already have a good grounding in the fashion world.

Despite being known for his streetwear creations, Brit actually started as a post-modern couture designer back in 2015. He is still drawn to haute couture even after taking a little detour that "reinvented [his] visions and started a whole new venture." It's a track that he seems to be rediscovering now, as he shares a little sneak peek of what is to come under his namesake label.

However, whether he's exploring streetwear or couture, the young designer unifies his pieces with an FIP signature technique: the cut and sew, where he makes his clothes entirely from scratch.

Brit is a very hands-on designer. He shares, "I fuse [my designs] with deconstructed silhouettes and tailoring techniques. I believe that a great design should always be well-executed from sewing to pressing and up to the last finish, and I think that shows in my creations. "

Additionally, what sets him apart among streetwear designers is how he translates a subculture into a cohesive collection. For example, his latest collection called "Let's Go to Tokyo." Watching his models strut the clothes on the runway indeed captured the bold and vibrant feel of Japan. Brit did an intensive research in order to capture the same vibe.

"I literally walked and discover the streets of Shibuya, Harajuku, and Shinjuku to see what they're into, what they're wearing, what they do, and what they listen to. I think it's essential that a designer experience their desired topic to gain the right information," he adds.

And his ideal muse? Someone who's bold, strong, and carefree. "I love strong and powerful women who embrace their femininity," he explains.

So if you find yourself wanting to gain some street cred, it's best to be dressed in a Brit Tripudio creation. You won't just feel more empowered; you'll also be more confident to move to your own beat, as "the brand name Tripudio means to dance or to leap."