15 Lightweight Sweaters to Shop Now

Living in the tropics means we have to endure the heat all year round. But when the rainy season sets in, we find ourselves in a constant battle against the erratic weather. Moving from one extreme weather to the next is a challenging task indeed. The sartorial solution? A lightweight sweater! Pair it with a cute midi skirt or layer it over your favorite button-down. Ready to go shopping? We totally have you covered with our favorite picks below:

IMAGE Mango

Mango Flared sleeves sweater, P2695, TriNoma

IMAGE Shoplcp.com

C/Meo Collective A better tomorrow L/S top, P11700, Shop LCP

IMAGE Zara

Zara Sweater with balloon sleeves, P695, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE Bershka

Bershka Sweatshirt with shoulder bows and flared sleeves, P1195, Glorietta 2

IMAGE Bershka

Bershka Floral embroidered sweatshirt with full sleeves, P1595, SM Aura

IMAGE Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti Cropped sweater with button details, P3950, Shangri-La Plaza Mall

IMAGE Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti Knit sweater, P4750, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE Pull & Bear

Pull & Bear Sweater with shoulder frill detail, P1790, SM Megamall

IMAGE Pull & Bear

Pull & Bear Openwork sweater, P995, SM Aura

IMAGE Uniqlo

Uniqlo Cotton mesh crew neck sweater, P390, SM Megamall

IMAGE H&M

H&M Printed sweatshirt, P599, SM The Block

IMAGE H&M

H&M Crew neck sweater, P1490, SM Makati

IMAGE Vero Moda

Vero Moda Tied string long sleeved sweater, P1699, Zalora

IMAGE Topshop

Topshop Stripe knitted wrap top, P1628, Topshop.com

IMAGE Miss Selfridge

Miss Selfridge Stripe tie back 3/4 sleeve knitted top, P1404, Missselfridge.com