15 Lightweight Sweaters to Shop Now

Living in the tropics means we have to endure the heat all year round. But when the rainy season sets in, we find ourselves in a constant battle against the erratic weather. Moving from one extreme weather to the next is a challenging task indeed. The sartorial solution? A lightweight sweater! Pair it with a cute midi skirt or layer it over your favorite button-down. Ready to go shopping? We totally have you covered with our favorite picks below:
IMAGE Mango
Mango Flared sleeves sweater, P2695, TriNoma
IMAGE Shoplcp.com
C/Meo Collective A better tomorrow L/S top, P11700, Shop LCP
IMAGE Zara
Zara Sweater with balloon sleeves, P695, Greenbelt 5
IMAGE Bershka
Bershka Sweatshirt with shoulder bows and flared sleeves, P1195, Glorietta 2
IMAGE Bershka
Bershka Floral embroidered sweatshirt with full sleeves, P1595, SM Aura
IMAGE Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti Cropped sweater with button details, P3950, Shangri-La Plaza Mall
IMAGE Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti Knit sweater, P4750, Greenbelt 5
IMAGE Pull & Bear
Pull & Bear Sweater with shoulder frill detail, P1790, SM Megamall
IMAGE Pull & Bear
Pull & Bear Openwork sweater, P995, SM Aura
IMAGE Uniqlo
Uniqlo Cotton mesh crew neck sweater, P390, SM Megamall
IMAGE H&M
H&M Printed sweatshirt, P599, SM The Block
IMAGE H&M
H&M Crew neck sweater, P1490, SM Makati
IMAGE Vero Moda
Vero Moda Tied string long sleeved sweater, P1699, Zalora
IMAGE Topshop
Topshop Stripe knitted wrap top, P1628, Topshop.com
IMAGE Miss Selfridge
Miss Selfridge Stripe tie back 3/4 sleeve knitted top, P1404, Missselfridge.com