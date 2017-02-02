Kim and Kanye Are Officially Launching a Fashion Line!

They may be one of tinseltown's most famous couples, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are both individually stylish. It comes as no surprise, then, that they're finally collaborating on a fashion enterprise! But that's not all. Their daughter North will also be the label's very first model! You guessed it right: KimYe is working on a children's clothing line.

It's true that the West family has been laying low on social media these days, but just last night, Kim posted the announcement via Snapchat. In the clip, three-year-old North twirls around in a fluorescent yellow sequined dress and a hooded, shearling jacket to match. “Where’s our model?” her mom asks, to which North adorably responds, “I’m here.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kimksnapchats

Kim goes on to explain that this is our first peek at the children’s line by her and her husband. “Northy picked out the colors and the fabric,” she adds. Watch the video below:

According to Kim, the label is "coming soon" (though we're left to wonder if baby Saint is going to model, too)! We're so ready to get our hands on some glammed-up, pint-sized athleisure for the tiny tots in our lives.