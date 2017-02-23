Kathryn Bernardo Was a Vision in White at the Pond's Reveal

The cat’s finally out of the bag: Kathryn Bernardo is the newest Pond’s girl! The beloved Teen Queen was officially launched last night as part of Pond’s Beauty Council, joining Heart Evangelista, Nadine Lustre, Toni Gonzaga, Tricia Gosingtian, Agoo Bengzon, and several other beautiful muses tapped by the skin care brand.

Of course, what better way to mark this glorious occasion than to be clad in Pond’s signature clean white color? Styled by Kim and Boop Yap, the 20-year-old actress was at her most radiant in an ethereal, floor-sweeping gown by Martin Bautista. In an exclusive interview with Preview below, her stylists reveal everything you need to know about Kathryn’s stunning OOTN as a newly minted Pond’s girl.

IMAGE Ryan Ong

Please tell us about Kathryn's look last night.

"Last night was Kath's launch as the newest face of Pond's. We wanted a simple, minimalist, and youthful look that also had a flowy feminine feel."

IMAGE Ryan Ong

Did you have a specific peg? What was the style direction you were going for?

"Yes, we did have a specific peg. We wanted it to be elegant, simple, and age-approriate for the event. Kath wore a white silk long dress by Martin Bautista that just effortlessly moves along with her body. Since [Pond's] is all about the skin, we opted for a low back detail. When styling Kath, we always want [to highlight] more of her than the dress."

IMAGE Ryan Ong

Why Martin Bautista?

"Martin has always been our go-to designer for Kath. He can make anything for her within less than a day, but still, the fit and the look are always perfect. He's also the best when it comes to flowy, silk dresses."

IMAGE Ryan Ong

What was Kathryn's participation in the styling process?

"Trust is very important when it comes to celebrity clients. What we love about our relationship with Kath is that she allows us to take full control of her look for all of her appearances. Fortunately, we know her well enough to know what she likes, how a particular type of dress would fit her, and what would complement her body type and highlight her best features."

IMAGE Ryan Ong

Makeup by Denise Ochoa; Hair by John Valle

How did you plan for her hair and makeup to complement the overall look?

"Since this was a Pond's event, we wanted her makeup to look youthful, glowing, and fresh. For her hair, it was a break from her usual messy updo. Instead, we opted for a low ponytail that was parted in the middle."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

IMAGE Ryan Ong

Last night's event was all about how #ChangeIsBeautiful. How did you incorporate this to her look?

"In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different. Kathryn will forever be the Teen Queen in our hearts, but she's also maturing into a fine young lady and we wanted a classic, elegant look that will resonate with that."