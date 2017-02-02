 StyleBible Preview
John Herrera's Latest Collection Is Inspired by the Philippine Eagle

See all the looks here.
IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera
"I wanted to shed a light on protected, endangered animals in the Philippines. We have to take care of them, to make a conscious effort to keep them from going extinct. I want to shake the cores of people who don't care about these animals, or the people who have yet to care. I'm starting with the Agila, the proud Philippine Eagle," fashion designer John Herrera says of the inspiration behind his collaboration with electronics giant Epson.

A revolutionary pairing, this collection marks the creation and debut of John's very first custom-made print, as well as Epson's foray into the fashion world. Want to know just how good digital textile printing can get? Scroll through the entire show below!

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

IMAGE Courtesy of Epson and John Herrera

