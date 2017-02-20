John Herrera Wins Britain's Top Designer 2017

John Herrera has just been chosen as Britain's Top Designer (BTD) 2017 in London, England. He bested five other London-based designers in a tough selection process that boasts of an impressive roster of judges renowned in the London fashion scene: Celebrity photographer and Britain's Next Top Model judge Nicky Johnston; CEO of Fashion's Finest and creator of the Britain's Top Designer Deborah St. Louis; celebrity stylist Bernard Connolly; Cerys Wrigley-Moss; fashion stylist and Princes Trust Ambassador Lewis Duncan-Weedon; fashion stylist Lola Royle; and former fashion director of the Daily Telegraph Hillary Alexander.

John showcased his "Agila" collection, inspired by the Philippine Eagle and Filipino tribal art. The collection was a product of a collaboration between the designer and EPSON Philippines and Southeast Asia featuring the latter's foray into digital sublimation printing.

IMAGE Ghene Snowdon

John Herrera with the judges (L-R): Nicky Johnston, Deborah St. Louis, Bernard Connolly, Cerys Wrigley-Moss, Lola Royle

At the awarding, one of the judges ccommented, "John, the tailoring is just beyond heaven. The print quality—it's almost 3D. I'm completely blown away. Congratulations! It's fantastic." Another judge added, "The message is fab, the print is insane. I can't wait to see accessories and how you're going to progess with that."

John presented six show pieces that elicited cheers from the audience and ultimately, have won the judges' favor. BTD is organized by Fashion's Finest, the third largest fashion event after London Fashion Week. It is in its fifth season of scouting and honoring new and emerging talent in British fashion.