Filipino Designer John Herrera Gets Featured on British Vogue

In case you haven't heard yet, one of our local talents is currently on a roll in the United Kingdom. Filipino designer John Herrera not only won Britain's Top Designer (BTD) for 2017, his collection "Agila" also caught the attention of British Vogue!

IMAGE Vogue

As of writing, only photo is up on the website, but the rest are expected to be uploaded in a few days.

Agila is John's collaboration with Epson Philippines and Southeast Asia, and the unique prints were done through digital textile printing. The response to the collection in Europe has been incredible thus far. Visibly humbled by the experience, the Filipino designer tells Preview, "This trip [to London] has already exceeded all my expectations. The first thing I did [after the feature] was pray and thank God for leading me to the right people."

Congratulations, John!