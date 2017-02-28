Nike Is Set to Drop New Pairs to Celebrate Air Max's 30th Anniversary

Attention, sneakerheads! On March 26, Nike is set to observe Air Max Day, marking the 30th anniversary of the Air Max 1's launch, the shoe that pushed Air Innovation to new heights!

Air has been an integral part of Nike ever since it was first introduced via 1979’s Air Tailwind. After 1987's Air Max, the revolution had begun—quickly spreading fields from running to basketball to training and tennis, at the same time becoming a coveted fashion and street style staple across the globe. After 30 years, Air Max continues to evolve.

IMAGE Nike

To celebrate, Nike's steadily releasing a mix of retros, remixes, and innovations throughout the month of March. This fresh lineup of kicks (including—squeal!—the long-awaited Nike Air VaporMax) proves that Air's potential has never been stronger or more timeless.

The pairs that'll be available in the Philippines are the Air Max 1 Anniversary, Air Max 90 Ultra Flyknit, Air Max 1 Atmos Elephant, Air Max 1 Master, and Air Max 1 Ultra 2.0 LE. We can't wait!

