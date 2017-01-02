How Your Fave Celebs Welcomed the New Year in Style

Happy New Year, Preview girls! 2017 is all about starting fresh, so how about some A+, A-list style inspo from your top celebs? Below, 12 ladies who know that both New Years Eve and New Years Day are of equal sartorial importance. January 1 has proven to be quite the date for drool-worthy OOTDs!

IZA CALZADO

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/missizacalzado

Iza is clearly all about fun, reminding us to start 2017 off with a hearty grin. Her unicorn onesie says it all: never ever be afraid to laugh at yourself!

ANNE CURTIS

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/annecurtissmith

It's summertime in Australia! Anne does season-approprite holiday partying in a bikini top and pleated floral midi skirt. Time for some fun in the sun!

SOLENN HEUSSAFF

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/solennheussaff

Solenn's flirty, frilled florals are the perfect mix of dainty and sexy! Finish off with a high slit and some strappy stilettos for the full effect.

LOVI POE

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/poevirginia

"Looking back at 2016 with a grateful heart," Lovi captions, clad in an adorable off-shoulder, high waisted eyelet bikini. Isn't that sweet sky blue shade divine?

MAINE MENDOZA

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mainedcm

Fashion newsflash: leopard print is one of Fall-Winter's biggest trends! Maine takes her runway-approved faux fur coat out for a stroll in wintry Japan.

JENNYLYN MERCADO

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mercadojenny

Simplicity is key, especially when you've got a tot to run after come New Year's Eve! Jennylyn does mom-on-the-go chic right, sporting a timeless monochromatic ensemble that's great for the chase. Whew!

HEART EVANGELISTA-ESCUDERO

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/stylebylovemarie_e

No one does glacial white-on-white quite like Mrs. Escudero, and here's even more proof: for the night's grand fete, Heart teams Zara with Dolce & Gabbana and makes it werq. Slay!

TRICIA GOSINGTIAN

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/tgosingtian

Tricia may or may not have wearing more hues on her 2017 resolutions list—"Feel like adding a bit of color today," she writes on New Year's Day. We're taking our cue from this stylish bride-to-be!

CLAUDIA BARRETTO

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/claudiabarretto

Not all of us are lucky enough to be skittling about in the snow on January 1, but Claudia's ski-ready getup has us wishing we were! Plus points for that gorgeous quilted gray coat.

GABBI GARCIA

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/_gabbigarcia

Velvet, the plush, luxurious fabric that's on everyone's list, is also a huge trend! Gabbi spins the look young and fresh with a slinky slip dress and slicked-back mane combo.

LOISA ANDALIO

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/iamandalioloisa

For her very first working day of the year, Loisa shows us how to layer in Manila's tropical climes. Stock up on top, but keep your legs bare to avoid looking too covered-up!

SARAH LAHBATI

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/sarahlahbati

We're seriously hoping that Sarah posts a full-length version of this look soon, because one glance at that scalloped tulle detail had us swooning!