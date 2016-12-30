 StyleBible Preview
How to Wear a Corset (Over Your Clothes, Not Under!)

IMAGE Getty Images
The corset belt has wound its way into our hearts via Prada's sailor-savvy Fall-Winter 2016 collectionthose white lace-up cinchers are definitely top priority on our holiday wish lists! Still, covetable as they are, corsets have had a long and difficult tussle with history: worn as undergarments back in the day, they were blamed for numerous health issues (crushed organs, compressed lungs, and fractured ribs included).

Moving on! It's the 21st century and the days of tightlacing are long gone; the corset is no longer dangerous, just this season's waist-accentuating accessory du jour. Need proof? Below, three ways your favorite street style stars are updating this Victorian staple. 

THE PIECE:

IMAGE Prada

Prada Cotton-blend twill corset, price available upon request, Greenbelt 4

EASY: Belting a dress

IMAGE Getty Images

Helena Borden's slip dress and velvet sock boots combo is a quick, sweet, ultra-chic solution, but we're also loving how Sofie Valkiers pulled the Scandinavian milkmaid card and paired her piece with a gingham dress and clog-esque slides.

MODERATE: Over a t-shirt

IMAGE Getty Images

Things are kept business-savvy by Christine Centenera, whose look is both achingly stylish and office-ready (we're crazy about those furry sandals!), while Gigi Hadid takes the rock n' roll route by teaming her pinstriped corset with a band tee and leather leggings.

HARD: Cinching a coat or blazer

IMAGE Getty Images

Be sleek and intentional like Taylor Tomasi Hill, whose corset is crafted from the exact same fabric of the blazer she's got on underneath, but if you're going for a bit of contrast, take a cue from Yoyo Caomilitary coat, army sling, harlequin tights, and navy platforms necessary.

