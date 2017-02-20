How to Wear One Dress to Five Different Weddings

Sure, you've worn your go-to stilettos or carried your favorite clutch to countless weddings, but a dress? No way. You know what they say: photos tend to outlive everyone in them, and you are not an outfit repeater.

Why not, though? Fun fact: we at Preview champion artful outfit repeating! If you've been invited to yet another wedding, you don't have to fret over the fete—below, we give you ways you can wear that one dress to five different sets of nuptials. Cue the march...

IMAGE Zara, Topshop

Zara Off-shoulder dress, P2995, Greenbelt 5. Topshop Cream turtleneck, P1495, SM Aura

Let's start easy. Wear your dress over an ivory turtleneck for a look that's both sunshiny and cozy! Note: lest you want to start sweating buckets, be sure that the wedding will be indoors, first.

IMAGE Zara, H&M

Zara Off-shoulder dress, P2995, Greenbelt 5. H&M Sheer lace skirt, P1190, SM Mega Fashion Hall

Toss a sultry, sheer lace skirt over your frock for some serious Spanish senorita feels. Tuck a flower behind your ear for the full effect!

IMAGE Zara, River Island

Zara Off-shoulder dress, P2995, Greenbelt 5. River Island Bow camisole, P11255, SM Aura

Boudoir vibes, anyone? Toss a slinky silk cami (those ribbon straps are a sweet touch!) over your off-shoulder bodice to achieve a peek-a-boo layered look. If the ends are too long, clip them back behind your waist with bobby pins!

IMAGE Zara, BCBG Max Azria

Zara Off-shoulder dress, P2995, Greenbelt 5. BCBG Max Azria Gold pleated skirt, P19,320, Shangri-la Plaza East Wing

Throw a metallic skirt under your dress for a DIY textured ruffle hem! Tip: Choose a piece that's slightly longer than your frock so it peeps out prettily.

IMAGE Zara, net-a-porter.com

Zara Off-shoulder dress, P2995, Greenbelt 5. Harris Wharf London Duster coat, $555, net-a-porter.com

Here's a classic solution! A chic navy duster coat will go with anything in your closet (plus, it'll take you from the office to your travels), so invest in one to wear to weddings, too.