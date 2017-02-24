Greenery Is Still Making Its Case As the Color of the Year

Pantone's color of the year reflects the "think green" mentality; it's fresh, invigorating, and full of life. So while everyone is going crazy over Pale Dogwood, fashionistas know better than to totally ignore Greenery.

IMAGE gioia.it

Wary of wearing it on its own? Try to color-block it with other equally refreshing colors like yellow and blue.

IMAGE gioia.it

Greenery can be the perfect statement color to brighten up your outfit.

IMAGE gioia.it

And have we mentioned that it also goes well with pink?

IMAGE gioia.it

Try to go monochromatic with darker shades and use Greenery for your focal piece.

IMAGE gioia.it

Ditch the boring dark blazers for this bright and fun shade!

IMAGE Harpers Bazaar UK

A little Greenery in your outfit is a good start! We bet the hue will grow on you, eventually.

That said, we're trying to turn over a new leaf by giving Greenery another chance to claim its rightful position as this year's It color. Below, we've gathered some pieces that you need in your closet to be in on the trend!

IMAGE Zara

Zara Bell sleeve top, P1495, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE Zara

Zara Long lace sweater, P2995, SM Aura

IMAGE Bershka

Bershka Neoprene trousers with side stripes, P1595, SM Aura

IMAGE H&M

H&M Cotton long sleeved shirt, P999, SM North EDSA

IMAGE H&M

H&M Slip dress, P2290, SM Megamall

IMAGE H&M

H&M Crushed-velvet camisole top, P999, SM Megamall

IMAGE Bershka

Bershka A-line pleated skirt, P1795, SM Aura

IMAGE Mizandmoxie.com

B. Niu Sea siren sequined top, P5000, Miz and Moxie

IMAGE Seek the Uniq

Seek the Uniq Tetouan printed wide-leg pants, P1990, Seek the Uniq

IMAGE Shopcopper.com

Copper RSVP surplice moss velvet dress, P995, Shop Copper

IMAGE Zara

Zara Frilly shirt, P2295, Greenbelt 5