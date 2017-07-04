8 Things You Can Do to Keep Your Black Jeans from Fading

Denim is a revered fabric by the fashion world. Its versatility makes it one of the closet staples that you can easily spruce up or dress down. However, finding the perfect pair is no easy task, so when you do find yours, you better take good care of it. And we all know that when it comes to black jeans, they require a special set of care requirements to keep them in their pure ebony state. Read on to know how to keep your black jeans from fading!

1. Pre-treat your jeans with a cup of vinegar and a teaspoon of salt.

After purchasing a new pair of black jeans, seal in the dye by soaking your jeans for about half an hour in cold water mixed with a cup of white vinegar and a teaspoon of salt. Then you can rinse and hang them dry. With this treatment, you'll prevent your jeans from bleeding in the next washes.

2. Wash inside out.

Before throwing your black jeans in the washer, turn them inside out to prevent its fibers from becoming damaged. Frayed ends can attract lint and will affect your jeans' color.

3. Wash in cold water.

Choose the coolest water temperature when you wash your dark jeans. Hot water fades dye faster so be sure to put the rinse cycle in the coolest setting as well.

4. Wash in a gentle cycle.

Short and gentle cycles will prevent your jeans from suffering machine agitation. Machine agitation will stress the fibers of your jeans, making the fibers more prone to breakage. That said, choose the slowest spin cycle for your jeans.

5. Wash with dark colored items.

Apart from separating your lights and darks, it is also vital to avoid combining your black jeans with lint producing clothes. Lint from these fabrics can adhere to your dark fabrics, making them look fuzzy and faded.

6. Use detergents specifically made for dark garments.

There are detergents specifically made for dark fabrics, but if they are not available to you, use the least amount of regular detergent when washing your clothes. It is also advisable that you use a liquid detergent to prevent the undissolved particles from clinging on to the dark clothes that can fade the fabric.

7. Air dry.

Skip the dryer and prevent more machine agitation. After rinsing, wring your jeans just enough to remove excess water and hang them properly to air dry. This will also help in retaining the shape of your jeans.

8. Mist, don't wash.

Ask yourself first if you really need to wash your black jeans after just one wear. To keep it clean, you can spritz it with a solution of equal parts of vodka and water! Let it dry and put it in the freezer overnight to keep them smelling good and bacteria-free.