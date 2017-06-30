How to Clean Your Jewelry at Home

Jewelry are great pieces of investment, therefore we must learn how to take care of them properly. But you don't need chemical-based cleaning solutions to keep your baubles in tip-top shape. Below, we list six items you readily have at home that will do the job well. Scroll down and read on!

1. Dish Detergent

IMAGE Lalaine Abella

Best for: Gold clogged with everyday dirt

What to do: Get a bowl and soak your gold jewelry in a mixture of club soda and a few drops of mild dish detergent. Swirl them around to loosen up the gunk. Fish out each jewelry and go over the crevices with a soft brush. Once finished, rinse them under running water and dry with a soft cloth.

2. Soap and water

IMAGE Lalaine Abella

Best for: Dull or filmy silver

What to do: Mix a few drops of a mild soap with warm water. Dip a soft cloth into the solution and rub the jewelry. Rinse with cold water and wipe it with cloth.

Best for: Costume jewelry

What to do: If the stones are glued, it's best to just dab and wipe off the dirt and grime with a cloth soaked in a bubbly solution and rinse by wiping a dampened cloth in water. Pat dry and lay them upside down so the moisture won't reach the glued setting.

Best for: Pearls and porous stones

What to do: Dip a clean, small makeup brush into the solution and go over each pearl. Quickly rinse the pearls with a slightly damp cloth and lay it flat to fully dry.

3. Toothpaste

IMAGE Lalaine Abella

Best for: Dull gems

What to do: Mix a little toothpaste with some warm water and scrub the grime off your dull gems. Rinse and dry well.

4. Baking Soda

IMAGE Lalaine Abella

Best for: Heavy tarnish on silver

What to do: Mix three parts of baking soda to one part water. Dampen the silver and apply the paste onto the jewelry. Rinse and dry immediately. Remember that soaking silver can speed up the tarnishing rather than prevent/remove it.

5. Antacids

IMAGE Lalaine Abella

Best for: any jewelry

What to do: Fill a glass with some warm water and dissolve two tablets of antacids in it. Place the jewelry into the glass for a couple of minutes. Fish them out, rinse, and dry gently with a soft cloth.

6. White Vinegar

IMAGE Lalaine Abella

Best for: Gold jewelry without any gems or stones

What to do: Cover the item with a light dusting of baking soda, pour a little vinegar and rinse under running water. Dry it immediately with a soft cloth once done.

Best for: Pure silver

What to do: Mix half a cup of white vinegar with two tablespoons of baking soda and soak your silvers for about an hour. Rinse and buff dry.