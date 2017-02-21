Check Out How the Cool Girls Are Wearing the New Nike Sock Darts

Sneakerhead? Then you've undoubtedly heard the news that Nike's cult classic Sock Dart shoe now comes in a high-tech waterproof variation! Originally released in 2004, the Sock Dart has seen trends come and go—so how exactly does one style a pair in 2017? Let some of our favorite Preview girls show you the way.

IMAGE Courtesy of Nike

Chi Loyzaga Gibbs goes the tailored menswear-inspired route in a quirky printed suit. Adorable!

IMAGE Courtesy of Nike

Ready for casual Friday! Chi switches things up in her white-denim-on-blue-denim look.

IMAGE Courtesy of Nike

Preview's very own Fashion Director Daryl Chang is sleek in a waist-cinched, monochromatic outfit. Isn't that straw hat precious?

IMAGE Courtesy of Nike

For a softer vibe, Daryl goes ultra-femme in a belted white ruffle-sleeved shirtdress.

IMAGE Courtesy of Nike

We love the innocent, school girl-esque feel Mari Jasmine's short and sweet ensemble is giving us.

IMAGE Courtesy of Nike

Layering whiz Mari tosses a black slip dress over an ivory turtleneck. Introducing our new go-to weekend OOTD!

IMAGE Courtesy of Nike

Look no further for workout attire inspo, because Mau Schrijvers has got you covered.

IMAGE Courtesy of Nike

Take your Sock Darts to the streets in cuffed jeans and a boxy tee.

IMAGE Courtesy of Nike

Pencil skirt and mullet-hemmed top? You can actually try this look at the office! Thank Sam Rodriguez for your cue.

IMAGE Courtesy of Nike

No one but Sam could make this denim jacket and colorful gym threads combo werq.