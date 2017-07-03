Here's Your Chance to Take Modeling Lessons from Jodilly Pendre

Asia's Next Top Model Cycle 2 runner-up Jodilly Pendre has been busy making the world her runway. When she's not posing for editorial spreads, you can find her walking down the catwalk for various designers. The young model shows no signs of slowing down as she jetsets to fashion capitals like Milan and Dubai, sashaying on the runways and showrooms of both local and international designers.

Want to follow in this top model's footsteps? Well, you're in luck! The morena beauty is slated to conduct a runway training session on July 15 to personally teach 20 aspiring models on how to conquer the runway. "I want to inspire people by doing what I love. And in my eight yers of learning from some of the world's bests in the modeling industry, I think it's time for me to also share my knowledge to others," Jodilly tells Preview.

With this workshop, Jodilly hopes to help others "develop their self-confidence and improve their drive and eagerness to go out there and reach for their dreams." For a half-day session, you'll learn the basics of runway modeling with expert tips from Jodilly herself!

Registration costs P3500 per slot, to be sold on a first come, first served basis. So hurry because you wouldn't want to pass up on this chance!