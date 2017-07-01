LOTD: We Just Found Out Who Martine Cajucom's Biggest Fan Is

It's official! It girl Martine Cajucom has the cutest fan! Little Archie Burnand, the six-month-old son of her cousin Georgina Wilson, was spotted wearing a ringer tee, emblazoned with "Martine Cajucom Fan Club" and a printed illustration of Martine.

With a little sleuthing, we found out that Martine actually got these tees for her 30th birthday!

And who's behind this super adorable shirt? Martine tells Preview, "It was Belle's idea!"

Of course, we also asked where we can get one—but unfortunately, Isabelle Daza had them made in the US with the help of a friend from American Apparel.

Martine's friends and loved ones also posted photos of themselves wearing the tee. Scroll down to see who else are in her "fan club"!

Sigh. We totally want Martine's ringer tee, too!