Fashion | By Yanna Lopez - A day ago

16 Pairs of Sneakers That You Can Wear to an Evening Event

Yes, you totally can!
It's very likely that you wouldn't even try to wear sneakers out to that fancy dinner party you've got scheduled. Right? Still, fashion loves a challenge! And so we've rounded 16 shining, shimmering, and splendid pairs to propose you change your mind. Trust us: these are the only statement accessories you'll be needing tonight!

IMAGE Dune

Dune London Elecktra sneakers, P6150, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE Dune London

Dune London Elma sneakers, P4550, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE Dune London

Dune London Emerelda sneakers, P4950, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE Gucci

Gucci Ace sneakers, Shangri-la Plaza East Wing

IMAGE Miu Miu

Miu Miu Feather and crystal sneakers, US$1234, net-a-porter.com

IMAGE Prada

Prada Embellished sneakers, Greenbelt 4

IMAGE River Island

River Island Chrome metallic sneakers, SM Aura

IMAGE Schutz

Schutz Vallery glitter sneakers, Adora, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE Steve Madden

Steve Madden Stroll velvet slip-on sneakers, Shangri-la Plaza Mall

IMAGE Steve Madden

Steve Madden Glitzy sneakers, Shangri-la Plaza Mall

IMAGE Steve Madden

Steve Madden Slick-P slip-on sneakers, Shangri-la Plaza Mall

IMAGE Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman Decor suede sneaker, P25295, SM Aura

IMAGE Topshop

Topshop Tango sneaker, SM Aura

IMAGE Topshop

Topshop Tawny glitter satin sneaker, SM Aura

IMAGE Zara

Zara Pearl studded sneakers, P1995, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE Zara

Zara Jeweled satin sneakers, P2795, Greenbelt 5

