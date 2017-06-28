16 Pairs of Sneakers That You Can Wear to an Evening Event

It's very likely that you wouldn't even try to wear sneakers out to that fancy dinner party you've got scheduled. Right? Still, fashion loves a challenge! And so we've rounded 16 shining, shimmering, and splendid pairs to propose you change your mind. Trust us: these are the only statement accessories you'll be needing tonight!
IMAGE Dune
Dune London Elecktra sneakers, P6150, Greenbelt 5
IMAGE Dune London
Dune London Elma sneakers, P4550, Greenbelt 5
IMAGE Dune London
Dune London Emerelda sneakers, P4950, Greenbelt 5
IMAGE Gucci
Gucci Ace sneakers, Shangri-la Plaza East Wing
IMAGE Miu Miu
Miu Miu Feather and crystal sneakers, US$1234, net-a-porter.com
IMAGE Prada
Prada Embellished sneakers, Greenbelt 4
IMAGE River Island
River Island Chrome metallic sneakers, SM Aura
IMAGE Schutz
Schutz Vallery glitter sneakers, Adora, Greenbelt 5
IMAGE Steve Madden
Steve Madden Stroll velvet slip-on sneakers, Shangri-la Plaza Mall
IMAGE Steve Madden
Steve Madden Glitzy sneakers, Shangri-la Plaza Mall
IMAGE Steve Madden
Steve Madden Slick-P slip-on sneakers, Shangri-la Plaza Mall
IMAGE Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman Decor suede sneaker, P25295, SM Aura
IMAGE Topshop
Topshop Tango sneaker, SM Aura
IMAGE Topshop
Topshop Tawny glitter satin sneaker, SM Aura
IMAGE Zara
Zara Pearl studded sneakers, P1995, Greenbelt 5
IMAGE Zara
Zara Jeweled satin sneakers, P2795, Greenbelt 5