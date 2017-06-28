16 Pairs of Sneakers That You Can Wear to an Evening Event

It's very likely that you wouldn't even try to wear sneakers out to that fancy dinner party you've got scheduled. Right? Still, fashion loves a challenge! And so we've rounded 16 shining, shimmering, and splendid pairs to propose you change your mind. Trust us: these are the only statement accessories you'll be needing tonight!

Dune London Elecktra sneakers, P6150, Greenbelt 5

Dune London Elma sneakers, P4550, Greenbelt 5

Dune London Emerelda sneakers, P4950, Greenbelt 5



Gucci Ace sneakers, Shangri-la Plaza East Wing

Miu Miu Feather and crystal sneakers, US$1234, net-a-porter.com

Prada Embellished sneakers, Greenbelt 4

River Island Chrome metallic sneakers, SM Aura

Schutz Vallery glitter sneakers, Adora, Greenbelt 5

Steve Madden Stroll velvet slip-on sneakers, Shangri-la Plaza Mall

Steve Madden Glitzy sneakers, Shangri-la Plaza Mall



Steve Madden Slick-P slip-on sneakers, Shangri-la Plaza Mall



Stuart Weitzman Decor suede sneaker, P25295, SM Aura

Topshop Tango sneaker, SM Aura

Topshop Tawny glitter satin sneaker, SM Aura

Zara Pearl studded sneakers, P1995, Greenbelt 5

Zara Jeweled satin sneakers, P2795, Greenbelt 5