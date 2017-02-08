 StyleBible Preview
Preview February 2017 Yassi Pressman Fronts Our Self-Love Issue|Read more »
Fashion | By - Just now

Here's How Maxine Medina Capped Off Her Miss Universe Journey in Style

She celebrated in Brunei with her family!
Here's How Maxine Medina Capped Off Her Miss Universe Journey in Style
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/maxine_medina
She celebrated in Brunei with her family!
Shares
Pin
Comments

We might not have gotten a back-to-back win in Miss Universe this year, but what Maxine Medina has accomplished when she made it into the Top 6 is still no doubt an impressive feat! And to celebrate her victory, our Miss Philippines headed to Brunei to spend some quality time with her family.

Before taking off, the whole clan first posed for a group pic!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/maxine_medina

“Off to Brunei with the whole family to celebrate my victory! We're all excited!!!” -@maxine_medina

The 26-year-old beauty queen, who looked super casual yet still polished in her white button-down and denim jeans combo, was warmly received by her Filipino supporters upon their arrival at Brunei International Airport. Maxine completed her airport OOTD with a pair of pearl stud earrings and with her long dark hair in a low bun.

The next day, she kicked off her Brunei adventure wearing a floral A-line dress, which she spiced up with a feathered panama hat and a druzy long necklace to boot. Double-tap!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/maxine_medina

We also love this low-key bohemian print dress on Maxine! Just throw on a pair of mirrored sunnies and you’re all good to do some sightseeing in style.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/maxine_medina

Naturally, Maxine left Dubai looking every bit the beauty queen that she is. Her Miss Philippines-approved style equation includes an ever-reliable LBD, a knitted cardigan in walnut brown, her favorite hat, plus oversized sunglasses. Airport style on point!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/maxine_medina

Congratulations, Maxine! You've made your country proud.

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
10 Things You Need To Know About Maxine Medina
10 Things You Need To Know About Maxine Medina
Maxine Medina Opens Up About The Pressure To Win The Miss Universe Crown
Maxine Medina Opens Up About The Pressure To Win The Miss Universe Crown
Beauty Queen Off-duty Chic, According To Maxine Medina
Beauty Queen Off-duty Chic, According To Maxine Medina
This Is Maxine Medina’s Strategy To Winning Miss Universe
This Is Maxine Medina’s Strategy To Winning Miss Universe

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , , , , , , ,
COMMENTS