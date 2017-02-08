Here's How Maxine Medina Capped Off Her Miss Universe Journey in Style

We might not have gotten a back-to-back win in Miss Universe this year, but what Maxine Medina has accomplished when she made it into the Top 6 is still no doubt an impressive feat! And to celebrate her victory, our Miss Philippines headed to Brunei to spend some quality time with her family.

Before taking off, the whole clan first posed for a group pic!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/maxine_medina

“Off to Brunei with the whole family to celebrate my victory! We're all excited!!!” -@maxine_medina

The 26-year-old beauty queen, who looked super casual yet still polished in her white button-down and denim jeans combo, was warmly received by her Filipino supporters upon their arrival at Brunei International Airport. Maxine completed her airport OOTD with a pair of pearl stud earrings and with her long dark hair in a low bun.

The next day, she kicked off her Brunei adventure wearing a floral A-line dress, which she spiced up with a feathered panama hat and a druzy long necklace to boot. Double-tap!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/maxine_medina

We also love this low-key bohemian print dress on Maxine! Just throw on a pair of mirrored sunnies and you’re all good to do some sightseeing in style.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/maxine_medina

Naturally, Maxine left Dubai looking every bit the beauty queen that she is. Her Miss Philippines-approved style equation includes an ever-reliable LBD, a knitted cardigan in walnut brown, her favorite hat, plus oversized sunglasses. Airport style on point!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/maxine_medina

Congratulations, Maxine! You've made your country proud.