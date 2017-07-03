10 Hawaiian Shirts You Can Wear All Year Round

Hawaiian shirts. These loud and jolly button-downs have been a favorite of many dads everywhere, but they've come a long way as we've witnessed them being sent down the runways. So our advice? It's time to scour your dad's closet in pursuit of this bold, touristy prints and make them your next statement shirt! Or, you know, you can shop for your own stylish pieces! Scroll down to see our faves:

IMAGE Mango

Mango Embroidered cotton shirt, P2995, TriNoma

IMAGE Bershka

Bershka Short sleeve shirt with embroidered palm trees, P1595, SM Megamall

IMAGE H&M

H&M Patterned satin shirt, P2290, SM Makati

IMAGE The Ilustrado

The Ilustrados Melchor SS shirt, P965, the-ilustrados.com

IMAGE The Ilustrado

The Ilustrados Inigo SS shirt, P965, the-ilustrados.com

IMAGE Bench

Bench Full print short sleeve blouse, P699, UP Town Center

IMAGE Zara

Zara Striped and floral print shirt, P1995, Glorietta 3

IMAGE Zara

Zara Tropical print shirt, P1495, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE Pull & Bear

Pull & Bear short sleeve shirt with embroidered bird, P1595, SM Megamall

IMAGE Pull & Bear

Pull & Bear Tropical print shirt, P1595, SM Aura