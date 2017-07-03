10 Hawaiian Shirts You Can Wear All Year Round

Hawaiian shirts. These loud and jolly button-downs have been a favorite of many dads everywhere, but they've come a long way as we've witnessed them being sent down the runways. So our advice? It's time to scour your dad's closet in pursuit of this bold, touristy prints and make them your next statement shirt! Or, you know, you can shop for your own stylish pieces! Scroll down to see our faves:
Mango
Mango Embroidered cotton shirt, P2995, TriNoma
Bershka
Bershka Short sleeve shirt with embroidered palm trees, P1595, SM Megamall
H&M
H&M Patterned satin shirt, P2290, SM Makati
The Ilustrado
The Ilustrados Melchor SS shirt, P965, the-ilustrados.com
The Ilustrado
The Ilustrados Inigo SS shirt, P965, the-ilustrados.com
Bench
Bench Full print short sleeve blouse, P699, UP Town Center
Zara
Zara Striped and floral print shirt, P1995, Glorietta 3
Zara
Zara Tropical print shirt, P1495, Greenbelt 5
Pull & Bear
Pull & Bear short sleeve shirt with embroidered bird, P1595, SM Megamall
Pull & Bear
Pull & Bear Tropical print shirt, P1595, SM Aura