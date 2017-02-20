Local Designer Happy Andrada Is Featured on Vogue After First Solo London Show

After her very first solo fashion show abroad at London Fashion Week, Filipino designer Happy Andrada's Fall-Winter 2017 collection has become clickable on Vogue.co.uk!

Needless to say, it's a huge step for Philippine fashion. Happy's international solo debut was part of Fashion Scout, the United Kingdom's largest independent showcase for emerging design talent at London Fashion Week. Fashion Scout is responsible for launching the likes of Peter Pilotto, Eudon Choi, and David Koma into the limelight, so we're anticipating even greater heights for Happy's career!

According to Fashion Scout's official website, Happy's Fall-Winter offering is "inspired by her own Filipino culture that she expertly integrated into contemporary pieces for the modern fashion consumer. Colors throughout the show were kept natural in browns, creams, khaki, reds and blacks, with models sporting rustic colored mohawks with plaited hair and tasselled braids underneath, adding to the cultural elements woven into the modern design. The collection encompassed Happy’s signature look, with endless intricacies and a myriad of fabrics including chiffon and silk. Tights were embellished with a delicate but striking formation of beads and sequins that embodied Happy’s style, adding that extra quirk that juxtaposed the natural materials and colors used in the dress and jacket pieces."

Congratulations again, Happy!